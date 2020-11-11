Jesus "Bob" Camarillo
Ventura - Jesus (Bob) Camarillo, 88, left this Life on Tuesday, November 3, with his wife, Ginny, by his side.
It is difficult to describe in a few words what an amazing life Bob lived and the "larger than life" human being he was.
He loved his family, law enforcement and teaching, the Marine Corps, traveling, the ballet and symphony, little children and dogs. He was intelligent, curious and funny with a great sense of confidence and had "hundreds of stories." He was tremendously generous with his time … with his students, Scouts, and young Marines … constantly promoting further education and encouraging belief in oneself.
Bob was born at home on Anthony Street in El Paso, Texas, on June 12, 1932. He said he felt from the moment he was born God blessed him … and with that feeling he lived a long and adventurous life.
Bob said he was an adult before he realized his family was financially impoverished, but with his mother, many uncles, grandparents, and neighborhood friends (along with music and an insatiable curiosity) his childhood was happy. His life changed dramatically during World War II with the death of eight of his uncles. It was during that time that his passion for the Marine Corps began.
When he was 11, Bob and his mother moved to Los Angeles. He felt blessed that his mother and grandparents instilled in him the importance of education and perseverance. As time passed he increasingly appreciated how much his mother had sacrificed to provide for him … his education, his confidence, his compassion and weekend ice cream sundaes.
At age 15 he and several friends lied about their ages, forged parental signatures and joined the United States Marine Corps. He was finishing boot camp when his mother found him. Bob felt fortunate that a local police officer encouraged her to allow him to remain in the Corps rather than return to the neighborhood where he had struggled to avoid gang membership.
Initially he was stationed at Camp Pendleton. Then the Marine Corps took him to Japan, China, the Philippines, and then to the Korean War. He fought in the historic Chosin Reservoir campaign and was wounded and captured.
After he returned to Los Angeles he married, had three children (Robert, Michele and Teresa), attended USC (Criminal Justice program) and was on the football team. His senior year he transferred to CSULA and graduated with a Bachelor's degree.
Bob worked in law enforcement for the Pasadena Police Department and then the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. From the streets of Los Angeles as a Deputy he became a Detective, worked Robbery, Vice and the Watts Riots, was assigned to motorcades for dignitaries like President Eisenhower and became a resident Deputy living with his family on Catalina Island for 2 years. He continued in the Marine Corps as a Reservist and served two tours as a company commander in Viet Nam. He was also on the Marine Corps Rifle/Pistol team. Bob is one of only 58 members of the military to earn the title of "Double Distinguished".
After seventeen years with the Sheriff's Department he retired and began working for the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission and teaching at Rio Hondo Community College. During his tenure, Rio Hondo became the premier college for Criminal Justice in California.
Bob transferred to Merced Community College and also enjoyed working as a seasonal ranger at Yosemite National Park. He came to Ventura Community College as an Instructor in the Police Science Program, then obtained a Master's degree in Administration of Justice from California Lutheran University. He also enjoyed teaching School Law at CLU for many years in the Graduate Education program. He often ended the semester with a home-cooked spaghetti dinner for his students. In 1975 he was asked to help establish the newly-inaugurated Oxnard College and became the Dean of Continuing Education.
He returned to Ventura College and taught in the Administration of Justice program. He spent a 5-month sabbatical working with the British Police in their training academy and "on the street."
A long-time friend said Bob "made good students great professionals." A former colleague said "This big imposing guy always had a smile, was always in good spirits. He reflected the personality and character of someone we want to have in law enforcement. We were fortunate to have him teaching Criminal Justice at Ventura College"
In May 2003, after 36 years of teaching, he retired. With his wife, Ginny, he pursued his dream of visiting many of the countries he had read about as a child and never imagined he would see.
He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus on Catalina Island and in Ventura. Ventura's Sacred Heart Cub and Boy Scout troops acknowledged him for his 8-year involvement with the church sponsored troops.
Bob was excited to continue his affiliation with the Marine Corps. For eight years he was president and reunion organizer for his Korean War company. Many times he was invited to be guest speaker at retirements, changes of command, and annual Marine Corps birthday celebrations where he shared his belief that military leaders have a sacred responsibility to those who entrust their lives to them.
Bob is a wonderful example of a life well-lived. Memories of Bob are treasures — living life with gusto and a compassionate heart will keep his spirit alive.
Bob is survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginny) and his 3 children, Robert Camarillo (Mary), Michele Kipp (Michael) and Teresa Norton (Tony); his grandchildren Christopher Camarillo, David McGrath (Danielle) and Stephanie Demar (Scott) and great-grandchildren Ariana and Christopher Camarillo, Mackenzie McGrath and Olivia and Rowen Demar.
The family is very appreciative of the incredibly compassionate care and support Dr. Bruce Woodling and Tanya Balden provided to Bob during his illness.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to be officiated by Fr. Daniel O'Sullivan at Noon on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 10770 Henderson Road, Ventura.
The church is prepared for social distancing. Masks are required. Outdoor seating with a large screen television will be available for those who prefer not to enter the church. In addition, the service will be streamed at: www.facebook.com/michele.camarillokipp
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Caregivers, Volunteers Assisting the Elderly (Ventura).
