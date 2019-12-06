|
Jesus "Jessie" Casarez
Oxnard - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, father and friend. Jessie passed away on November 27, 2019 from Liver Cancer.
Jessie was born to Maria Guadalupe and Mauro Casarez on September 4, 1970 in Santa Barbara, CA. but was raised in Oxnard, CA. Jessie discovered a love for boxing at the age of 9 years old, which lead him to become a three-time Golden Gloves State Champion from 1999-2001.
Jessie was humorous, charismatic and charming with a heart of gold. His unique character impacted the lives of all he came across which resulted in many friendships. He loved spending time with family and close friends. Jessie was a diehard SF49er football fan and collected clocks and watches but was never on time.
Jessie is preceded in death by his father Mauro Casarez.
He is survived by his mother Maria Guadalupe Casarez, his siblings Gloria Cardenas, Mauro Casarez, Esmeralda Casarez, Ruby Casarez, Jasmin Abundes, his children Yohan and Jeyli Casarez, and his companion Lynette De Los Santos.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday, December 13th, 2019 with a Rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel located at 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00am on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at Saint Anthony's Church located at 2511 South C Street in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery located at 199 North Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara, California.
