|
|
Jesus "Jess" Dominguez
Oxnard - Jesus "Jess" Dominguez, age 71, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1948, in Oxnard, California. Jess was a resident of Oxnard for 50 years and was joined in marriage to the love of his life, Gladys Dominguez, on April 17, 1971. He worked at Saticoy Lemon for 46 years and was a beloved husband, father, and brother. Jess enjoyed traveling all over the world and spending time with his family listening to music, dancing, watching soccer, and playing dominoes. He will be remembered for his fondness and compassion for animals. Jess is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gladys; son, Jess Dominguez; daughter, Jessica Bunker and her husband Laren. Family, friends, and others whose lives Jess touched are invited to join the funeral services on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 463 W Pleasant Valley Rd, Oxnard, CA 93033. Rosary and mass will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 29, 2019