Jesus J. Armas
Fillmore - Jesus J. Armas was born on November 19, 1930 to Apolinar and Angela Armas and passed away on July 30, 2019. He and his siblings spent most of their childhood in Hardison Ranch, located in the town of Fillmore, California. After graduating from Fillmore High School in 1949, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Medical Corpsman for 20 years and served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.
He took many opportunities to further his education and traveled the world. Often using space available on military aircraft. Jesus was in charge of the Lab Department at the San Ysidro Clinic until his retirement.
He continued his work with those in need, especially the homeless. He also worked at beautifying forgotten areas with plants, trees, flowers, etc.
Jesus was a quiet, generous and humble man who loved all living things and will be missed by many. Especially by his sisters: Maria Nellie Sandoval (Isador), Theresa Mendoza (Cesar), Helen Vasquez (Tony), Inez Reyes (Ray) and his many nephews and nieces.
As a family, we thank "The Gables of Ojai" and assistants from Hospice for the loving care they gave him. Jesus Armas will be interred at the Miramar National Military Cemetery on October 4, 2019.
"A life well-lived is a precious gift
Of hope and strength and grace.
From someone who has made our world,
A brighter, better place."
-Unknown
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 15, 2019