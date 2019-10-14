Resources
Oxnard - Jim Pearson of Oxnard died October 9, 2019 at the age of 75. His spirit was strong but his body grew weak. He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 53 years, and his three sons: Bill, his wife Karen and daughter Emily; Jeremy and his wife Natalie; and Ben and his partner Kiersten. Jim worked as an electrical engineer for several local companies and as a civilian employee at Pt. Mugu.

Jim was active in his local community. He served at his church, volunteered at Rio Lindo School, was active in local politics, PTA, Boy Scouts, Studio Five Sound, and was treasurer of the Ventura County chapter of the American Guild of Organists. He loved music and started playing the organ when he was 10.

Jim was a man of faith and a smart, kind, gentle, and caring person. He taught his sons to tinker, be curious about the world, be patient, loving, and suspicious of authority. He filled their lives with music. He was loved by his family and will be missed. There will be a private family service at a later date. Donations in his honor can be sent to .
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019
