|
|
Jimmie D. Puryear
Oxnard - Jimmie D. Puryear, 29 of Oxnard Ca. died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Jimmie was born on May 17, 1990, in the (CITY) of and was a resident of Fresno and Oxnard Ca. Jimmie was beloved member of the California Conservation Corps in Camarillo where he worked in security and as a mentor for up to 90 young adults. He took the time to get to know them and be available if they had questions or needed advice. Many considered him an older brother. He molded a strong work ethic for the young adults to follow and his work goals were to become a crew supervisor. He was especially close to those that spent weekends at the center. His colleagues will miss his gentle way and an easy smile.
He is survived by his Mother and Stepfather Jammie and James Hill; Father Jimmie Puryear Sr; and Sisters Myoshia and Niesha Puryear; Stepbrothers and Sister James Hill Jr and Jeremy Hill and Jailynn Hill. His Girlfriend Angela Betancourt and his Daughter Jaleesa Jammie Puryear.
A memorial service for Jimmie will be on January 10th, 2020. At Calvary Missionary Baptist Church 950 E. Pleasant Valley Rd. Oxnard Ca. Viewing at 1:00 pm. and the service starts at 1:30 pm.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020