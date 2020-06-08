Jimmy ByrdOxnard - Jimmy Byrd passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on February 2, 1956 in Ventura. Jimmy was a UPS Freight truck driver for over 25 years. He took pride in going to work every evening to drive doubles. He was well respected by many of his coworkers and many of them became his close friends.Jimmy enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, riding his harley and playing with his classic cars. He loved sitting in his front yard frosting with his friends, he also enjoyed going to the Pomona swap meet and loved a good game of poker.Jimmy is survived by his loving wife Darlene of 41 years, along with his son Christopher (Monica) and three grandsons Matthew, Jacob and Jaxon; brother L.H. Byrd (Gina), sister Angela Barrientos (Mynor); numerous nieces, nephews and relatives.