Jimmy Byrd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Byrd

Oxnard - Jimmy Byrd passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on February 2, 1956 in Ventura. Jimmy was a UPS Freight truck driver for over 25 years. He took pride in going to work every evening to drive doubles. He was well respected by many of his coworkers and many of them became his close friends.

Jimmy enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, riding his harley and playing with his classic cars. He loved sitting in his front yard frosting with his friends, he also enjoyed going to the Pomona swap meet and loved a good game of poker.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife Darlene of 41 years, along with his son Christopher (Monica) and three grandsons Matthew, Jacob and Jaxon; brother L.H. Byrd (Gina), sister Angela Barrientos (Mynor); numerous nieces, nephews and relatives.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Santa Clara Cemetery and Mortuary
2370 N. “H” Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(310) 836-5500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved