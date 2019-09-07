|
Jimmy Lee Rinehart
Ventura - 2/6/1936 - 8/30/2019
Jim died peacefully at his home at the age of 83. He was surrounded by his wife of 60 years, Janis Rinehart, and his two daughters, Lisa Smith and Laurie Lenker. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Megan Lenker, Mallory Lenker, Garrett Smith and Makena Smith; his sister Agnes Madden, and his son-in-law Dr. Craig Smith. Jim was known for his tremendous compassion, generosity and kindness.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday 10/5/2019 at 11 am. For information please contact [email protected]
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019