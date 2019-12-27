|
Jimmy R. Jacobs Sr.
Oxnard - Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Jimmy R. Jacobs Sr., Husband, father, son and brother, passed away at the age of 68 years.
A native of Oxnard, Jimmy attended and graduated from Channel Islands high school. Jimmy worked for Halaco Engineering and began his career at The Department of Defense Pt. Mugu Naval Air Base. Jimmy was a High voltage electrician civil service worker where he retired after 34 years of service.
Jimmy will be forever remembered by his wife Kathryn, and his precious children, Tashiba (Rick), Jimmy (Marie) and Titana (Tyrone), along with his step children Jayna, Janya, and Jaltheaus, by his brothers and sisters Sylvester (Patricia), Celestine (Vernon J), Uneeda (Mac), Thomas and Exie. Jimmy will also be forever remembered by his Grandchildren Darius Blossomgame, Gyriss Sherrod, Savant Sorrells, Dajahnae Jacobs, Dominique Jacobs, Dalaysia Jacobs, Jayla Jacobs Jaylen Jacobs, Amani Biggs, Ta'Nya Lee, Kamille Palmer, Jayshoun Palmer, Jayvoun Palmer, Reyannon Palmer, Terah Palmer, and TaNicia Palmer. Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, December 2, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard, California. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will begin at 11:00am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Bethel AME Church, 855 South F Street in Oxnard, California. Interment to follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road in Ventura, California.
