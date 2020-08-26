Jimmy Spates



Oxnard - 3/11/1963 - 8/12/2020



Jimmy Spates, 57, was born in Zambales, San Antonio in the Philippines and later became a longtime resident of Oxnard, California. He moved to Ventura County at the age of 11 years-old when his Dad became stationed at Point Mugu Naval Base in 1974. Jimmy attended Fremont Junior High and Oxnard High School. Shortly after, Jimmy became a Roofer. He was a hard worker and also helped many others get jobs and become self-sufficient.



Jimmy was a very friendly, kind, caring man who loved having fun. He enjoyed countless family gatherings where there was always a lot of food, and he could be the life of the party. He also enjoyed hanging out at the beach, appreciated nature, loved animals and caring for his mother. Jimmy had a huge heart, loved children and often put others before himself. He was extremely generous, almost to a fault. His presence, playful nature and distinct laugh will greatly be missed.



Jimmy relocated to the Philippines in 2005 and in 2007 had his daughter, Jaira. Jaira was his love and his heart, and he raised her as single father. They played basketball together, and in Jaira's words "they are honest people." Jimmy would do anything for her. On August 12, 2020, Jimmy saved 13 year-old Jaira and a friend from drowning at the beach. He gave the ultimate sacrifice of his life, and he will forever be our hero.



Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Alex Spates. He leaves behind his daughter Jaira Spates, mother Lily Spates, sister Fredielyn Oliveros (Delio), niece Inez Spates, grandfather Santos Orcino, aunts Sonia Solomon (Noel), Sandra Price of Houston, TX, Mary Gordon of Eagle Lake, TX, Esther Herron of Florida, Ligaya Romagosa (Mike) of New Orleans, LA and a hosts of aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.



Services were held on August 17, 2020 in the Philippines. For any inquiries email inezknows@gmail.com.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store