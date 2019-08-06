Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
Jo Ann Catherine Wallace

Jo Ann Catherine Wallace Obituary
Jo Ann Catherine Wallace

Ventura - Jo Ann Catherine Wallace (Simonitsch) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 3rd . Family and friends are invited to the visitation to be held on Thursday evening, August 8, 2019 from 5 to 7pm in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura, CA. In lieu of flowers, should family and friends desire, contributions may be sent to Ojai Raptor Center and/or Reins of HOPE Ventura County Equine Therapy in honor of Jo Ann's love for animals.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019
