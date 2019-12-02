Resources
Ventura - Our amazing Mother, Granny, Great Granny left on her final travel on Friday, November 15th. She was born on February 15, 1927 in Aldborough, England. She was the oldest of the four Taylor girls. She worked for Santa Paula Hospital for over 40 years, she was an X-ray technician and Mammographer retiring at the age of 77. Joan traveled to all 7 continents. Not by cruise ship, but by hiking, climbing and traveling with a Geologic group. Joan was a docent at Ventura County Museum and lead hikes for the Sierra Club. She was the most strong, independent, fabulous woman you could have ever known. She lived her life to the fullest.

She is survived by her 3 sisters, Kathleen Cock, Ruth Hill and Jill Redwood. Her children, Amanda Quitoriano and Ian Algeroen. Grandchildren, Ramon Quitoriano, wife Erin, Matthew Quitoriano, partner Mikayla Hodge, and Sunset Flores. Great grandchildren, Zion Quitoriano and Kai Quitoriano. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday December 8th at 2:00 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 5654 Ralston St., Ventura. Desserts and red wine will be served in honor of her sweet tooth.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
