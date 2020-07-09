Joan Barnard
Santa Paula - On July 8, 2020 Joan Barnard, loving mother and wife, passed away at the age of 90.
Joan was born on August 7, 1929 to Doug and Alice Mathewson in Long Beach, California. She grew up loving horses and met her husband, Mike riding horseback on a trail ride. She adored her family and dedicated her life to her four children and her husband. She was a master cook, served meals on hot plates, and had shelves full of cookbooks and magazines marked with colorful post-it notes. She hosted all of the holidays and family gatherings at her ranch in Ojai, California. In 2004 she moved to her citrus ranch in Santa Paula where she died peacefully in the middle of the orchard with beautiful views of the mountains.
Joan is survived by her three children, Teri Johnson, Paul Barnard, and Julie Alexander, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Mike Barnard; her son, Kent Downey and her sister, Janice Giroux.
The family would like to thank the amazing and dedicated caregivers (Amy, Rosemary, Monica, Stella and Rosa) that took care of Joan the last few years and made her feel safe and loved during her health decline.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, July 14 at 9:00 a.m. at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers , the family requests that donations be contributed to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.