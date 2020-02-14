|
Joan Berry McKenzie
Joan Berry McKenzie, born November 16, 1943 in Burlington Vermont to the late Mark J. Berry and Theresa (Breen) Barry, passed away peacefully in Santa Paula California, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 of natural causes. She attended Christ the King Elementary under the tutelage of the Sisters of Mercy. She attended Cathedral High and Rice Memorial High School, graduating in 1961. She then attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Montreal, Canada, and worked as a surgical technician for several years. She married her long time sweetheart, Tom McKenzie, from Burlington, Vermont on June 15, 1968.
In addition to her parents, Joan was pre-deceased by her dear brothers, Jim and John Berry. She is survived by her husband, Thomas D. McKenzie of Moorpark, CA, her sister Janis Berry Levinson (Andy) and their children, Kate, Timothy and Thomas. She also leaves behind, niece Sharon Berry Baldridge (Lonnie) and their children James and Will, great niece Kayla Baldridge Clemons (Dillon) and their son, her great-great nephew Wade, all from Coos Bay, Oregon, her nephew Mark Berry (Nikki Liburd) and their son Kian.
There will be a Rosary & memorial Mass, followed by a reception at Holy Cross Church in Moorpark, CA on Saturday, May 9th, 10 AM.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020