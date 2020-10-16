Joan Florence Province



Joan Florence Province, age 84 passed away suddenly but peacefully, October 10, 2020, due to heart failure.



She was born July 11, 1936 in Marlboro Mass., to Arthur and Dorothy Kinder. She married her longtime friend and love, Howard Earl Province III, on June 16, 1956 in Marlboro Mass.



Joan always put everyone she knew or met, in front of her own needs. She was a loving, devoted dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost and treasured her children, embracing and loving every moment with them.



Joan was a strong, bright and caring woman. She worked early as a legal secretary, then became an assistant to California State Senator Omar Reins and later special assistant to Ventura County Supervisor Susan Lacey. In the twilight of her very successful professional career, she earned a BA from University of California and her master's degree of Public Administration from Cal State University, Northridge in. She retired early because she was completely devoted to her family.



Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."



Joan is survived by her Son Robert, Daughter Tracey, Grandson, Matthew Taylor, Sister-in-Law, Joanne and many nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Forever in our heart's mom, you will be missed.



Please join us in celebrating her life Wednesday morning October 21, 2020 between 10:30 - 11: a.m. - at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Rd, Camarillo Ca, 93012. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate to St, Catherine of Alexandria, 17400 Peak Ave, Morgan Hill Ca, 95037. We know she would smile from above.









