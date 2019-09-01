Resources
January 18, 1936 - August 12, 2019

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our mother on August 12th, 2019. She was a loving mother of three children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Our mother was an artist who employed her skills in the commercial art field. She enjoyed 60 years of living in Ventura County, trekking in the mountains and walking on its beaches. The flowers and fauna she explored motivated her to paint in the watercolor medium, something that represents life and beauty. We agree. We will miss you mom.

Always Loved,

Your Family Tree
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 1, 2019
