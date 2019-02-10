|
|
Joan Gendreau-Herbert
Ventura, CA
Joan Gendreau-Herbert, of Ventura, passed away on February 1, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 85. Joan was born Joan Theresa Czerwinski in Great Falls, Montana on December 26, 1933, to Marjorie Sheehan and John Czerwinski.
She attended numerous schools in Great Falls. Joan auditioned for the Shipstads and Johnson Ice Follies. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1952.
Shortly thereafter she joined the Army and served as a medic. Joan married Stanley Gendreau in 1953. They had four children: Susan Kaye (1954), Michael Lee (1961), Julia Lynn (1962) and Anthony John (1966).
Joan criss-crossed the country many times with her family and finally set down roots in Ventura in 1969. She had many jobs here including medical assistant at the Green Valley Pre-school and the first Child Abuse And Neglect (CAAN) program. She served as PTA President of Poinsettia School, volunteer listener at a local HOTLINE and a Project Horizon counselor for drug and runaway issues.
Stanley died of a heart attack in 1976. Joan married William Herbert in 1977. They made numerous trips throughout the world for the next thirty plus years.
Joan was the founder of The Children's Services Auxiliary (CSA) in 1983 to meet the needs of Ventura County court-dependent children. She served as its president many times. In recognition of her vision and service "The Joan Gendreau Scholarship" was established for court-dependent graduating high school students. The joy of her life is the annual CSA Christmas Toy Store started in her garage and now expanded to serve other community organizations as well. In 1995, she was an original founding member of Friendship Connection 01 to provide adult friendship, mutual support, intellectual growth, and a sense of community for women at home after retiring and child rearing. Joan also served as its president. True to her maternal instinct she adopted her grandson Nicholas Stanley in 2002.
She was member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ventura. And now as she would say "It's On To The Next Great Adventure!"
Joan is survived by her husband Bill Herbert; brother John Czerwinski (Wife Judy) of Gastonia, NC; sisters Denise Hayes and MaryAnn McMillen (Great Falls, MT); daughters Susan Lake (Husband Don) of Placerville and Julia Longo (Husband Tracy); sons Michael Gendreau (San Francisco) and Anthony Gendreau; Grandsons Jacob Lake (Lodi), Taran Longo and Nicholas Gendreau; granddaughters Madeleine Gendreau (San Francisco) and Ingrid Gendreau (San Francisco); great granddaughter Sylvie Lake (Napa).
Celebration of Life Services will be conducted at Trinity Lutheran Church, 196 N. Ashwood Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, at Two o'clock PM, Saturday, February 16, 2019. Reception in the Fellowship Hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Joan Gendreau Scholarship Fund. Point of contact is Teresa Brumit (805)444-6950 or (805)485-3532.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 15, 2019