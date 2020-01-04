Resources
Joan Lee Florida

Joan Lee Florida Obituary
Joan Lee Florida

The Lord brought his angel home to watch over us here on earth. Joan Lee Florida passed away on December 7th 2019 after experiencing complications with her heart. She was the most amazing woman with so much love and kindness to share. Her smile was so special and her soul pure. Joans accomplishments in life here on earth were numerous, but her greatest accomplishment was loving others deeply and being loved by so many. She was truly a wonderful woman in every way. Joan is survived by her brother Edward McAllister and Sister in law Patricia McAllister, son Mark Edward Florida and daughter Suzanne Elizabeth (Florida) Houdeshell, grandchildren , Bradley, Jeni , Mark , Julie, Jessie, Megan, Cailtin, Ian, and Graham, 15 great grandchildren, 9 nieces and nephews, and 17 great nieces and nephews. She has taken a piece of all our hearts with her when she left this earth. She is so deeply loved and missed.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 12, 2020
