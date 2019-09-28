|
Joan Marie (Weightman) Gray
Ventura - Joan Marie (Weightman) Gray passed away September 18th after a long and arduous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Joan was the first child born to William and Eva Rose on March 5th, 1931. Her sister Velva and brother William soon followed. They were raised in the house William Sr. built in Eagle Rock, California.
In her early years, Joan worked at the phone company. She married David Gray and moved from Woodland Hills to Ventura in 1971. Together they raised three daughters- Carolyn (Duleba), Stacey (BruinsSlot), and Paula (Ahlstone). Joan loved being a mother and was a girl scout leader for all three girls. In her later years, Joan worked in medical offices in many capacities. Joan's last job was delivering blood for United Blood Services to hospitals in Los Angeles well into her 70's. She was adventurous, caring and always positive. She loved cooking, gardening, sewing, reading, animals and most of all family. She passed on traditions that will last forever in the family.
Joan was proceeded in death by her father, mother, and brother Bill. She is survived by her sister Velva, her three daughters, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Joan was so loved.
A small private celebration of her life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019