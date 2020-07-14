Joan McDonnellMay 16, 1930 - July 9, 2020Aunt Jo was born into a Navy family (the Slavens) in 1930, growing up in China Lake, CA. She was always a hard worker, getting her first job at 16, and working until her 80th birthday. In the 1960's, she discovered her true vocation when she became a Police Dispatcher for the City of Long Beach. During the same time period, she met and married the love of her life, Bud McDonnell. Bud's work brought them to Oxnard in 1968, and Jo was soon hired as a dispatcher by the Oxnard Police Department. She had a maternal love for the officers of the department, and it showed in the protective care she took when she was on the radio.If you were fortunate enough to have Jo as a friend, she was your unconditional friend for life. Jo was "the hostess with the mostest" and liked nothing better than to organize huge holiday dinners. When asked if she needed help, Jo would offer a glass of wine and say, "just sit." Jo enjoyed traveling with friends, making several trips to Europe and Hawaii. After retiring from the Police Department in 1979, Jo worked for Western PreCooling for many years.Just as she was devoted to her friends, Jo was loving and protective of the many dogs who were lucky enough to be adopted by her. Regardless of their pedigree (or lack of one), they received the absolute best of care. She was also a voracious reader, and her many bookshelves were filled (alphabetically, of course) with hundreds of books.After losing Bud in 1993, Jo packed up her mother and her dogs and moved north to Carson City, NV, to be near her sister and beloved nieces Joan and Jean. While in Carson City, Jo worked as a security officer for the Douglas County Sheriff. She proudly wore that uniform until she reluctantly retired at 80 years old. Jo was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and kidney failure in 2019. With the daily assistance of niece (and namesake) Joan, and the wonderful Hospice staff, she was able to manage life on her own until the very end. At Jo's request, there will be no memorial service.RIP dear friend, mentor, and surrogate mother and aunt. You will never be forgotten - Nancy Jackson, Frank and Irma Paramo and family.