|
|
Joan Mendonsa
Westlake Village - Joan Mendonsa, 78, died Saturday April 18, 2020.
Born in New Bedford, daughter of the late Eugene S. Mendonsa & Mary Gonsalves Mendonsa. Lived in Acushnet Massachusetts until marriage to deceased former husband Thomas Whittle. She started traveling the world first as a Military wife while married to Tom. Her passion for life and sense of adventure kept her moving and traveling throughout her life.
She proudly owned and operated her business "The Movers-United Van Lines of Los Angeles" and also worked in Real Estate in Southern and Central California.
She loved sharing her business talents, cooking gardening and sense of style with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Jean Ann Amador and son-in law William J Amador and three sons Thomas Edward and daughter in law Filma Vi (Sencio), John Kenneth and Kristi L (Niles), Steven and Maria G (Belman). Granddaughters Renee A Amador Sargeant and husband Matthew, Lauren Amador, Natalie, Samantha, Mariana and Sophie Whittle, Grandsons Eli and Steven Whittle and great grandson Benny Sargeant, son of Renee, Sister Elaine Mendonsa Reiling and niece Michelle Fairchild Reisbord.
She passed which her children at her side peacefully after a three decade long battle with Parkinson's that she never let define her.
She was loved and her hugs and kisses with be missed by all.
A celebration service will be at a later date to be determined.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020