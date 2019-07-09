|
Joan Renee Mitchell- Arnold
- - When lilacs bloom again I will not be here to smell their delicate fragrant blossoms although their sent remains with my loved ones. Joan Renee Mitchell- Arnold born in Robbinsdale, Minnesota June, 22 1941. Joan joined our heavenly father to go home on June, 29, 2019, in Portland Oregon after a long battle with multiple illnesses and Cancer.
Personal information: Joan moved to San Fernando Valley, Ca as a child and Graduated at CSUN with a Bachelor's Degree in Education at the age of 22. Joan taught in the public school system for 42 years total. Her passion for teaching was demonstrated at Weathers Field Elementary in Thousand Oaks, Ca for 34 years until she retired. She truly loved teaching first and second graders and combination classes and was known as the kind and funny teacher who made all her students laugh while learning. She loved teaching through fun and games and introduced technology, such as power point at the start of the time. Joan remembered every student and his or her parents who she taught some as well. She loved all her volunteer parents, students, and coworkers. During her teaching career she also tutored, consulted as reading specialist, and volunteered tutoring to those in need. Joan exhibited a genuine love for children and taught within their special needs. After retirement in 2006, she moved to Portland Oregon in 2009, to join family and volunteered her time reading to children in Oregon. Joan had a close niche of fellow teachers who shared a love and passion for teaching who kept in touch until her final days. "We will all miss your jokes and hugs" as her retirement book was filled with these quotes from all the children.
She was proceeded by her parents and older brother Charles Mitchell. She leaves behind her beloved little brother James Mitchell and his dear friend Tim McGruder both of Redmond, Oregon. She is survived by a loving family: children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, and close and dear friends. Joan Renee Mitchell Arnold was known as the "Best mom, teacher, friend, sister, and grandma in the universe". Joan's legacy of a devout Catholic, love, hardworking, laughter, knowledge, forgiveness, acceptance, and wisdom will continue to live on. Joan's passion as an avid reader, in which she believed opened the doors of knowledge will always be remembered with her love, grace, positivity, strength, kindness, compassion, and love for all. Please celebrate Joan's life by being kind to others, practice love for all, smile, read, and make the best out of life.
Services to be held at Christ the King catholic Church in Milwaukie OR and funeral -cemetery arrangements by Gethsemani Catholic Cemetery and Funeral Home in Happy Valley OR. Time and dates to further announced. If you would like to donate to charity's in honor of Joan Arnold please send to Christ the King Catholic Church in Milwaukie OR or Center4SpecialNeds Non-Profit in Thousand Oaks CA
Published in Ventura County Star on July 9, 2019