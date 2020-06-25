Mrs. Joan Rogers Carlson
Almo - Mrs. Joan Rogers Carlson, 88, of Almo, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Mrs. Carlson was born July 26, 1931 in Goodland, Kansas to the late Charles Aden and Naomi Rogers.
Mrs. Carlson was a graduate from Westminster College with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught elementary school in the mid 50's in Riverside, CA. On January 28, 1961 she married Gordon Carlson. His work lead them to Florida for a while and then back to CA, settling in Ventura, CA, where they raised their two children, Jon and Gwenda. When both of her children enrolled in public education, she spent her time volunteering at the school helping wherever needed. Her love for children's learning and her teaching skills were recognized and she was hired as an instructional aide to help in the classrooms. Eventually her love for books lead her to become the librarian for many years at Elmhurst Elementary School and other schools in the district. She loved encouraging children to learn, explore and grow through reading. She was an active and involved mom. As her children grew, she was an active PTA member, Girl Scout mom, soccer mom and spent many years as a council member for Job's Daughters. She was also an 25+ year member of the Order of the Easter Star Chapter in Ventura, CA, and a charter member of the Friends of the Library in Murray, KY. In 2005,she retired from the Ventura School System and moved to Almo, Kentucky to be closer to her grandchildren. She loved being a spectator at their soccer games and watching them grow. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling and visiting with her son in Washington State.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Gordon Carl Carlson.
She is survived by her son, Jon Roger Carlson (Everett, WA); daughter and son in law, Gwenda Carla and Steven Wilhelm, and grandsons Justin Aden Wilhelm (Madison, AL), Brian Charles Wilhelm (Murray, KY) and Adam John Wilhelm (Almo, KY).
In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy can be made to Murray Calloway County Library - Friends of the Library group, c/o Murray Calloway County Public Library, 710 Main Street, Murray, KY 42071 or Playhouse in the Park, 701 Gil Hopson Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Graveside services will occur at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Minneapolis Minnesota at a later date.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Joan Carlson by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for the family of Mrs. Joan Carlson.
Almo - Mrs. Joan Rogers Carlson, 88, of Almo, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Mrs. Carlson was born July 26, 1931 in Goodland, Kansas to the late Charles Aden and Naomi Rogers.
Mrs. Carlson was a graduate from Westminster College with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught elementary school in the mid 50's in Riverside, CA. On January 28, 1961 she married Gordon Carlson. His work lead them to Florida for a while and then back to CA, settling in Ventura, CA, where they raised their two children, Jon and Gwenda. When both of her children enrolled in public education, she spent her time volunteering at the school helping wherever needed. Her love for children's learning and her teaching skills were recognized and she was hired as an instructional aide to help in the classrooms. Eventually her love for books lead her to become the librarian for many years at Elmhurst Elementary School and other schools in the district. She loved encouraging children to learn, explore and grow through reading. She was an active and involved mom. As her children grew, she was an active PTA member, Girl Scout mom, soccer mom and spent many years as a council member for Job's Daughters. She was also an 25+ year member of the Order of the Easter Star Chapter in Ventura, CA, and a charter member of the Friends of the Library in Murray, KY. In 2005,she retired from the Ventura School System and moved to Almo, Kentucky to be closer to her grandchildren. She loved being a spectator at their soccer games and watching them grow. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling and visiting with her son in Washington State.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Gordon Carl Carlson.
She is survived by her son, Jon Roger Carlson (Everett, WA); daughter and son in law, Gwenda Carla and Steven Wilhelm, and grandsons Justin Aden Wilhelm (Madison, AL), Brian Charles Wilhelm (Murray, KY) and Adam John Wilhelm (Almo, KY).
In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy can be made to Murray Calloway County Library - Friends of the Library group, c/o Murray Calloway County Public Library, 710 Main Street, Murray, KY 42071 or Playhouse in the Park, 701 Gil Hopson Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Graveside services will occur at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Minneapolis Minnesota at a later date.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Joan Carlson by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for the family of Mrs. Joan Carlson.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.