Joann Marion Van Buskirk
Camarillo - 1934-2020
Joann Marion Van Buskirk, age 86, of Camarillo, passed away suddenly on July 16, 2020 at Coastal View Healthcare Center in Ventura, CA.
Joann was born to the late Broder J. and Ethel R. Riewerts on March 22, 1934 in San Francisco, CA. and was raised on the Riewerts family ranch in Bradley, CA. Joann attended Bradley Elementary School and graduated from King City High School where she was a good student, played on the tennis team and lettered in volleyball.
Joann graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies, with an Elementary Teaching Credential, from San Francisco State Teachers College. After graduating college, Joann made her move to Ventura, CA where she began her teaching career. Joann loved teaching and inspired many children during her teaching career. Her grandchildren even had her as their substitute teacher, but they could call her Grandma.
On December 30, 1956, Joann was united in marriage to John R. Van Buskirk (Van). She and Van called Oxnard their home until 1977 when they moved to Camarillo.
Joann enjoyed socializing. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing and camping with her family and friends. She loved tennis, bowling, playing board games and card games as well.
Joann was an active member of the Ventura County community. She was a faithful member of Padre Serra Catholic Church and St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. She was also a member of Young Ladies Institute. She volunteered for many local charities such as Food Share and Camarillo Friends of the Library and loved being of help to others.
Joann was a dedicated mother. She became a stay-at-home mom to raise her 5 children. She encouraged her 3 sons and 2 daughters to participate in sports and music and supported their many school activities. She cheered at her sons' baseball games and tennis matches. She cheered at her daughters' soccer games and running events and enjoyed attending all her childrens' band concerts and parades.
Joann was also a loving Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She loved taking her grandchildren on outings, like the beach and spending at least one weekday a week with them. She rooted at her grandsons' baseball, football and basketball games and drama productions. She also rooted for her grand-daughter at her softball games. Every Spring, you would see Joann every Saturday morning cheering at her Great-grandson's baseball games. She was the one in the front row clapping and cheering the loudest.
Joann was the one who would celebrate your wins in life. She always tried to do what was fair and just and expected others around her to do the same. She will always be remembered for saying what she believed and speaking up when she felt her voice would make a difference.
In addition to her husband, John R. Van Buskirk, Joann was preceded in death by her parents B.J. Riewerts and Ethel Riewerts, her daughter, Laura Ann Riewerts, daughter, Karen Van Buskirk, and grandson Christopher S. Van Buskirk.
Joann is survived by her son David Van Buskirk (Ellen), son Ronald Van Buskirk (Laura), son Daniel, daughter Linda (Gene), 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and her brother B.J. Riewerts III. Joann's going leaves a hole in all of our hearts.
A funeral mass in memory of Joann Van Buskirk will be held at Padre Serra Parish Catholic Church in Camarillo, 5205 Upland Rd. Camarillo, on Friday, August 14 at 9:00 am. Joann's cremated remains will be placed at the family ranch she adored. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association
, Friends of the Library or your local food pantry.