Joanne "Jo" Bowker



Ventura - Joanne Francis Van Matre Bowker, 93, of Ventura, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on July 3, 1926, in Huntington Park, to Francis George Van Matre (IN; dec. 1966) and Irma Vern Love (OH; dec. 1989). Jo was a long-time resident of Ventura for 66 years.



Jo is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Leigh Bowker Bashor and Sigi Garcia, her son and daughter-in-law, Stevan and Margaret "Maggie" Bowker, and daughter, Nancy Joanne Bowker. She is also survived by her five grandchildren (Eric, Neal, and Sara Bashor and Chris Bowker and Katie Bowker Vazquez) and six great-grandchildren (Elsa, Elias, Otto, and Laszlo Bashor, Radley Vazquez, and Phillipa Blair). She was married to Don Neville Bowker from 1948-1989.



Jo was the first to graduate from college in her family (UCLA, 1947, Spanish major) and was a substitute teacher until her own children began to arrive. While family was her main focus in life, she loved rousing conversation, never missed a chance to travel ("GONJO"), spend holidays with family, or make visits to the Cabin, and was an accomplished fabric artist in sewing, weaving, knitting, quilting, and needlepoint. She also enjoyed making many wonderful friends through the years, practicing her Spanish at the Ventura Sr Rec Center, attending Christian Science church services, and volunteering at Kappa Kappa Gamma, PTA, Children's Home Society, Head Start, the Ventura Planning Commission, and the Rubicon Theatre Company.



Her last words in her family memoir to all of us are: "Live life to the fullest. Set good examples. Love, Love, Love." She did it all!









