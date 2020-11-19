Joanne Carmen Perry
Ventura - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Joanne Perry, our loving and devoted wife, mother, Nana and friend. Her life touched all those who had the pleasure to know and love Joanne. On November 17th, 2020, she left us to join herheavenly family while sleeping peacefully with her loved ones by her side at her residence in Ventura California.
Joanne was born July 2, 1931 in Ventura, California to Mack and Velma Selby. She was a lifelong resident of Ventura. She graduated from Ventura High School where she met her high school sweetheart and then loving husband Bob Perry in 1949. They were married for 69 wonderful years.
Joanne worked at Ventura Community College for 20 years where she retired. Joanne had a beautiful relationship with God, and was a lifelong member of, The River CommunityFoursquare Church. Joanne's unwavering courage, faith and strength was an inspiration to her family.
Joanne emulated loving kindness and charity. Everyone that knew her loved her. Spending time with her family and her community brought Joanne her greatest joy. She was involved with multiple charities that held a special place in her heart; such as her beloved Foursquare church and numerous animal rescue foundations.
Joanne enjoyed life and lived hers to the fullest. She had many interests that brought her so much joy including traveling, reading, and spending time RVing with friends and family. She was the adored matriarch of our family and was the hostess at all of our family events and gatherings. Joanne was an amazing cook and loved to laugh. Spending time with and playing games with her children and grandchildren was cherished time for Joanne.
Joanne is survived by her loving husband Bob, her son Roger Perry and daughters Jeanne Woolley, Janet Lutz and Julie Kemp, 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 5 great greatgrandchildren.
The family will be celebrating her life with a service held at The River Community Foursquare church at 2PM on Sunday, November, 22nd, 2020. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the "Tender Life Maternity Home" of Ventura in honor of Joanne Perry. Donations may be made directly to the Tender Life Maternity Home or can be made to The River Community church designated for Tender Life Maternity Home.
For those who are not able to attend the service, it will be Live Streamed and can be viewed at therivercommunity.org
and at reardonfh.com
Joanne has been entrusted to the care of the Family owned and Operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, CA.