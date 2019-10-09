Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Casey
Joanne Casey

Joanne Casey Obituary
Joanne Casey

- - Joanne Casey, age 69, of South Central Community Chuckey passed away Friday October 4, 2019 at her residence.

She was a homemaker and was of the Christian Faith.

She is survived by her husband: Bill Casey; children: Bill Jr. Casey and wife Kelly of Greeneville, Kimberly Mack of Knoxville, Chris Casey and wife Jennifer of Camarillo, California; granddaughter: Courtney Connor and husband Caleb of Kingsport, Tennessee, expecting first great grandson: Joseph Connor; brothers-in-law: Paul Casey of California and Bob Casey of Fort Worth, Texas.

The family will receive friends on Saturday 6 - 7 pm preceding the service at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The memorial service will be at 7 pm in the Chapel with Rev. Dr. Jim Fields officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home, 125 Idletime Drive, Greeneville, TN, 37743, 423-636-8007
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
