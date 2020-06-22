Joanne Hartman Newman
Joanne Hartman Newman

Ventura - Joanne Hartman Newman 1930 - 2020

Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack and her son Roger. Joanne was born in Ventura California on November 28, 1930. She was baptized in the Mission San Buenaventura. Joanne attended the Academy of Saint Catherine's by-the-Sea for grade school and high school. She loved horses, especially her buckskin "Goldie" and was a talented rider. Joanne also loved singing in the St. Catherine's choir, and playing piano. She graduated from UCLA in 1952 with a degree in history. She enjoyed fashion, travel and opera. Joanne and Jack met and married in October of 1953 and were the first couple married in our Lady of the Assumption Church. Together they had four children: Roger, Kimberly, Suzanne and Mitch and six grandchildren: Joshua Newman, Garrett Israelsky, Matthew Israelsky, Jack Sanford, Victoria Sanford and Ashley Newman. And finally, three great grandchildren: Ethan Newman, Ashton Thomas and Kalea Thomas.

We are all sad to lose her but joyous to think of the beautiful reunions she is having in heaven. Godspeed mom.

Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.






Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
