Joanne Jackley
Ventura - Joanne married the love of her life Kenneth Jackley in Las Vegas Nevada in 1949. Soon they were blessed with three children, John, Don, and Cheryl. Family and friends were important in her life, as well as integrity and making an effort to enrich the lives of others.
Joann lived in Ventura for 47 years.
She worked for the Ventura school district for 20+ years, starting as an asst. cook and she retired as the Asst. Superintendent Ventura Unified Schools Cafeteria's.
Joanne enjoyed volunteering with Reatha as childcare providers for her church during church services. She was a Docent at the Olivas Adobe and served on the board and in the gift shop.
Joanne and Kenneth made sure lots of fun was included in their lives.
In 1973 they moved to the "Beach House" at Faria Beach.
Their 15 years there were filled with family gatherings, sleeping under the stars, water fun, barbecues, and so many memories of life at the beach, as well as fishing, camping and road trips taken in their motor home.
Joanne passed away April 30, 2019. She will be missed.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Jackley, January 7, 1997, and daughter Cheryl Jackley, May 15, 1997, and her only sibling, Jim Curry, October 28, 2005.
Joanne is survived by her sons, John and Donald Jackley, daughter-in-law Anita Jackley, grandsons Kenneth, Christopher, and Joshua Jackley. And grand-daughter-in-law, Kristina Jackley.
Great grandchildren Sabrina, Alyvia, Benjamin and Harper Jackley.
Her Nieces Kelly and husband Bob, Kristin and partner Chris, Casey and partner Steve and children.
Good-bye for now, to a Great & Loving Lady!
Services held Saturday May 18th, 11AM
at the First Methodist Church
1338 E. Santa Clara, Ventura
