Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Mazin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Mazin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Mazin Obituary
Joanne Mazin

Thousand Oaks - Joanne Mazin, 67, of Thousand Oaks, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019. Joanne was born in Los Angeles, California to John and Mary-Jane Nechak on March 15, 1952. She graduated with Cleveland High School's class of 1969, and spent years as a paralegal, as well as other professions, before going back to school, pursuing her dream of becoming a professional chef, and graduating from Cordon Bleu Pasadena in 2008. Joanne spent most of her life working in Los Angeles and Ventura County, however also lived and worked in Queensland, Australia, San Francisco, and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She graduated with high honors from Cordon Bleu, and spent her last years in the culinary industry closely involved with Thousand Oaks Senior Concerns and Meals on Wheels. Joanne had a passion for cooking and culinary arts, travel, music, and helping others.

Joanne is survived by her son, John, of Dallas, Texas, sister, Judy, nephews Matthew, Brett, and Grant of Los Angeles, and niece, Stacey, of Birmingham, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents, twin sister, Janet Crooke, brother, Mark, and husband, Steve. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Thousand Oaks.

A celebration of life will be held at the Crowne Plaza Ventura on Saturday, January 18 at 2:00pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -