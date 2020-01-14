|
Joanne Mazin
Thousand Oaks - Joanne Mazin, 67, of Thousand Oaks, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019. Joanne was born in Los Angeles, California to John and Mary-Jane Nechak on March 15, 1952. She graduated with Cleveland High School's class of 1969, and spent years as a paralegal, as well as other professions, before going back to school, pursuing her dream of becoming a professional chef, and graduating from Cordon Bleu Pasadena in 2008. Joanne spent most of her life working in Los Angeles and Ventura County, however also lived and worked in Queensland, Australia, San Francisco, and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She graduated with high honors from Cordon Bleu, and spent her last years in the culinary industry closely involved with Thousand Oaks Senior Concerns and Meals on Wheels. Joanne had a passion for cooking and culinary arts, travel, music, and helping others.
Joanne is survived by her son, John, of Dallas, Texas, sister, Judy, nephews Matthew, Brett, and Grant of Los Angeles, and niece, Stacey, of Birmingham, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents, twin sister, Janet Crooke, brother, Mark, and husband, Steve. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Thousand Oaks.
A celebration of life will be held at the Crowne Plaza Ventura on Saturday, January 18 at 2:00pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020