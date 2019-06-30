|
Joaquin A. Diaz
Oxnard - Our dear father passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Father's Day, June 16th, 2019. He was born on March 4, 1930 in Tonaya, Jalisco. As a child, he began working to help support his mother and brother, where he laboriously picked chili and cotton. When he was 16, he headed north to the U.S., determined to live a better life. He arrived in Oxnard, where he built his family and made his home for 73 years.
Our father was fortunate to have met great mentors when he came here. Ralph Smith and Bill Long gave him the opportunity to learn the restaurant business at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant, where he worked for 26 years. He began his career as a dishwasher and quickly worked his way to head chef. He was the best of his time. He was then given the opportunity to own his own restaurant, the 101 Ranch House, and was determined to make it a success. He worked long hours, and on any given day you would find him cooking behind the counter, bartending, placing orders, receiving deliveries, overseeing the office, and building relationships with his loyal customers. We have great memories of working with our father at the restaurant, especially when he cooked delicious dishes for us - the Enchilada Omelet, Reuben Sandwich, Biscuits and Gravy (with strawberry jam), the 101 Sandwich and Prime Rib. We tried everything he made us. In his very rare spare time, he enjoyed golfing, which became an activity he shared with his sons. When he finally gave up his apron, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. We will always remember our father as hardworking, determined and a man of his word.
Our father is survived by his 6 children, Willie (Annette), Daniel, Joaquin (Sally), Maricela, Gabe (Christy) and Adriana; 17 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and his companion and mother of his five children, Ofelia Rodarte. He is preceded in death by his mother, Margarita Alvarez; brother, Oscar; grandson, Jordan Rodriguez; and mother of his eldest son, Nellie.
Our family would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers; with our sincerest appreciation going to our mom, Ofelia, who welcomed our father into her home to care for him during his last three years.
All services will be held at Santa Clara Mortuary and Cemetery, 2370 North H Street, Oxnard. Visitation on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm and Rosary 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm; Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 am, followed by Interment.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 30, 2019