Jodi Leigh Chapman
Ventura - You Made a Difference and You Made Your Departure
5/11/1980 - 6/03/2019
Jodi, 39, was a resident of Ventura County for the first 21 years of her life. In 2003 Jodi was the co founder of the number one Doggie Daycare in Ventura, Send Rover on Over. She decided to be Oregon bound to pursue a degree in Veterinary Medicine. She became distracted only to become a top notch and highly respected Emergency Vet Technician at Dove Lewis Vet clinic in Portland Oregon. The crash of the economy in 2009, opened the doors for great opportunities as a Netflix corporate employee for several years, accepting a promotion to their San Jose CA location. Most recently Jodi saved and packed up for the long drive across the country to join good friends in Pensacola, Florida. It was here that she made the final decision to take her life. As strong as she was most days, she suffered from depression and many symptoms associated with MS. Despite her own personal battles, Jodi helped hundreds of others work through desperate times, not only as a friend, but also as an accomplished and awarded Text Crisis Counselor. She probably diverted many people from taking their lives to ironically taking her own. Jodi made a positive impact on many people.
She was a bright child that questioned authority with good cause. These early behaviors resulted in a drive for activism and promoting independent social welfare programs in which she would knit booties and feed homeless people on the weekend. She was a fierce spirit. She protested animal testing from a young age and requested the support of our family to ban animal tested products from our home. She was a vegan and or vegetarian most of her life as well as a huge animal advocate. We went on an animal photo safari in Africa when Jodi was in her 20's and I thought for sure she would return to be an elephant poacher sniper. She tried to make a difference and an impact on the environment her entire life.
Jodi had obtained her Associates degree in English and was currently on the deans list and excelling as a student at NHSU in data analytics.
She owned an Etsy business as well as a few other meaningful non-profits such as Fox and Dino and The Unicorn Warrior site.
Jodi is survived by her 'MUM' Val Sheme Stallings Elliott; Father Chuck Chapman; Sisters Candice Justus, Shelbi Wreesman, Taylor Stallings, "Brother" Derek Wreesman; Uncle Jon; Aunt Diedra, Aunt Janet; Nephews Jackson and Hudson Justus; New Niece Kadince Wreesman; and Several Cousins. She has left behind many treasured loving friends with fond memories.
We will be conducting a celebration of her life Saturday, June 29th from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Ojai Valley Estates Clubhouse 1975 Maricopa Highway, Ojai, CA. 93023.
We would like to know if you are able to attend we will be serving beverages and appetizers.
We have an Event page set up on mine (Valeri Stallings (Elliott), and Jodi's FB page as well as a gofundme account that has been established for the family if you would like to contribute. We welcome all and any form of contributing to this unexpected event.
I would like to take this opportunity to promote some suicide awareness. If you or a loved one is feeling hopeless, helpless, or as if life is too much to bear, look into the Crisis Text Line. www.crisistextline.org or text 741741 on your mobile phone. You will be quickly responded to by a caring individual on a non- threatening basis, available to listen and help.
Thank you and with love. Please contact Valeri, Jodis Mom at (805) 816-4440 for more information.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 23, 2019