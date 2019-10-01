Services
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Cortez Hernandez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Cortez Hernandez Obituary
Joe Cortez Hernandez

Oxnard - Joe Cortez Hernandez 88, of Oxnard, passed away Wednesday, September 18th of Pneumonia with his family by his side.

Joe was a truck driver for CF Freight for 26 years. He also worked as a reserve police officer in the 70's working nights on the Oxnard Blvd beat.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Dolores Hernandez. Also survived by his children Rachel Hernandez, Roland Hernandez, Deborah Wyatt, and Deanna Payton. 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Augustine and Dolores Hernandez, brothers Frank Hernandez, George Hernandez and son Richard Hernandez.

He was a very caring man and will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on October 4th at 6:30 P.M. Reardon Funeral Home 511 n. A st. Oxnard C.A.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now