Joe Cortez Hernandez
Oxnard - Joe Cortez Hernandez 88, of Oxnard, passed away Wednesday, September 18th of Pneumonia with his family by his side.
Joe was a truck driver for CF Freight for 26 years. He also worked as a reserve police officer in the 70's working nights on the Oxnard Blvd beat.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Dolores Hernandez. Also survived by his children Rachel Hernandez, Roland Hernandez, Deborah Wyatt, and Deanna Payton. 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Augustine and Dolores Hernandez, brothers Frank Hernandez, George Hernandez and son Richard Hernandez.
He was a very caring man and will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held on October 4th at 6:30 P.M. Reardon Funeral Home 511 n. A st. Oxnard C.A.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 1, 2019