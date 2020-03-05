|
|
Joe "Shorty" Gonzales
Oxnard - Joe "Shorty" Gonzales, 82, of Oxnard, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning, February 28, 2020, after a brief illness. Joe was a retired warehouse supervisor. He loved taking his faithful four legged companion Lucy for long walks, camping, gardening, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his son Dannyboy, parents Eluterio and Paula Gonzales, sisters Lydia, Josie, and Sophie. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Nellie, his three children, Joe Jr. (Becky), Sylvia, Yvonne (Frank); five grandchildren, Lisa (Julian), Jessica (Lalo), Joey, Jacob, Emily; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jaxson, Logan; and siblings, Linda (Gabriel), Eluterio Jr. (Adelaide), Manuel (Isabel), Connie (Frank), Margie (Phillip); and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral and gravesite services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10AM, Santa Clara Cemetery and Mortuary, 2370 N H St., Oxnard, CA 93036.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020