Joe L. Torres
Santa Paula - On Tuesday morning, October 1st, 2019, the heavenly golf fairway gates opened to receive Joe L. Torres. Our father at age 91 succumbed to the complications brought on by dementia. Dad was born on February 11, 1928 in Santa Paula to Angel and Lily Torres. He was the oldest of thirteen brothers and sisters.
From an early age Dad learned the valuable lessons of working hard and being a responsible person, especially from his Grandfather Don Faustino Lopez. Like many Latinos of the 1930's and 40's he worked in jobs related to agriculture. He did his share of pruning and harvesting crops as a young man. In doing this work he got to meet the love of his life Eleanor Vasquez. Both were working in a walnut orchard. It was love at first sight and the rest was history. They married in 1944 and settled in San Jose for a while. They returned to Santa Paula and soon began the family. The first born was Ermelinda, then Joey and finally Ricky. During this time he worked as a laborer; but through persistence and due diligence he became an Operating Engineer. He ultimately rose to become a Supervisor. He worked at Granite, Lambert, Blacktop, Boral and Sully-Miller Asphalt companies. He retired in 1986.
Even though he didn't have much of an education; only getting to the ninth grade, he was a renaissance man in his own way. He was a voracious reader and easily discussed any local or national topics. He was self-taught in construction and mechanical areas. He was always a great Mr. Fix-it. He was also into traveling and visiting many parts of the USA, Canada, and Mexico and took various trips to Europe. Italy was one of his favorite areas. He loved sports and played baseball as a youngster and later was an excellent bowler. He loved the Angels and UCLA teams, His number one passion though was golf. He was involved for over 50 years in this game and played well into his late eighties. He was a good player and belonged to various men's groups who participated in many golf tournaments in the USA and Mexico. Other interests included gardening, music, fine food, dancing and being a dapper dresser from head to toe. Lastly, Father was a God Fearing man who was very involved in his Catholic Religion and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
After the passing of our dear mother in 2013, my father met and married Amelia Rutherford. They spent the last 4 1/2 years of his life together. We are so grateful for her loving care of our Father.
Overall, Our father had a great productive life. He was a strong, independent man who always met up with his responsibilities. He was a wonderful provider and always took great care of his family. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Besides his wife Eleanor, he was preceded in death by his parents Angel and Elida Torres, his grandsons Jonathan Autry and Ezekiel Torres. He is survived by children Ermelinda Bendy(Arthur), Joe Torres and Richard Torres (Teresa). Also brothers Rudy Torres (Margaret), Angel Torres (Gwen) John Torres, Steve Torres (Gretchen), Robert Torres (Terrie). Sisters Rachel Medina (Albert), Sylvia Ramirez (Pasquel), Eleanor Robles (Ted) Dolores Lopez, Olivia Arrellano (Frankie) Yolanda Murphy (Wally), Elizabeth Boylan (Gary). Grandchildren Matthew Torres, Susan Torres, Jesstina Torres, Angel Torres, Brina Long (Scott). Great Grandchildren Landon Torres, Jadon Rodriquez, Joelle Rodriquez, Avail Torres, Eden Torres, Austin Long, James Long and Olivia Long.
Services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church in Santa Paula, CA.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 AM. Interment and Committal will then follow at Pierce Brother's Santa Paula Cemetery in Santa Paula, CA
For map and directions to ceremony locations and to sign the family's online guest book, share stories and post pictures please visit our website www.santapaulafuneralhome.com and click on Joe's name located under Recent Obituaries.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, Santa Paula, CA 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019