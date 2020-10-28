Joe Leon Henry
Ventura - On October 5, 2020, Joe Leon Henry, 84, passed peacefully at home with his family by his side. Joe was a Stock Car race driver at the Saugus Speedway in the 1950's and 60's. That determination for a win helped him through the last years suffering various illnesses (none of which were COVID related) and he fought hard for that "checkered flag".
Joe was born in Mentor, Tennessee on November 21, 1935, and attended schools in Mentor and Alcoa, TN. He served in the US Army during 1958-1960 on the DMZ line in Korea. After moving to Ventura, CA in 1960, he continued his service in the Reserves thru 1964. He met the love of his life, Georgiann Warde Bowler, in 1961 and they were married in 1966. Joe worked as an auto mechanic and, after over 25 years, he retired from Ventura County General Services as a Fleet Services Supervisor.
Joe was active in his children's sports as a coach for AYSO Soccer, VYBA Basketball, Tri-Valley Girls Softball League and Saticoy Little League. He was a huge supporter and biggest fan of his Grandchildren's achievements at all games and special events. Joe enjoyed community activities and was very involved through the Ventura Elks Lodge #1430 as a 38 year member and Past Exalted Ruler in 1987-88 and 1992-93. He also served as a Marshal for Ventura County Fair Parades and the St. Patrick's Day Parades for over 30 years.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lillian Henry and eleven brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Georgiann, two daughters - Michelle Steinberger of Ventura and Jennifer Jones of Tucson, AZ and son - Joseph "Joey" Henry (Lisa) of Simi Valley. Also, six Grandchildren - Jayleigh Jones Parker (Codee) and Jacob Jones, both of Vail, AZ; Brett Steinberger and Ashley Steinberger, both of Ventura; Logan Hickernell of Thousand Oaks and Brandon Hickernell of Sherman Oaks and three Great-Granddaughters - Ryleigh Maddock (7), Myla Parker (3) and Kai Parker (1), all of Vail, AZ. Joe is also survived by sister-in-law, Frances "Rusty" Watson and brother-in-law, John Warde (Francine) of Huntington Beach, brother-in-law Glen Mastright of Ventura and brothers-in-law Donald Lambert of Maryville, TN and Bill Trentham of Townsend, TN. Joe has numerous nieces and nephews throughout the United States.
Many thanks and deep appreciation to all of the Doctors, Nurses, and Techs from Community Memorial Health Services for the love and tender care that they ALL gave to Joe and his Family over the many, many months of "in and out" of their facility; could not have asked for better care anywhere.
Also, to Los Robles Healthcare Nurses and Therapists for the many years of concerns and caring for Joe during his recoveries and to Los Robles Hospice for their special care at the end with a special "thank you" to "Kat" Montes - you taught us so much.
Due to COVID-19, services are pending at this time, but special thoughts and prayers may be celebrated on Joe's birthday, November 21st.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
or to the Ventura Elks #1430 Charity Fund and mail to 2126 Knoll Drive, Ventura, CA 93003.
Joe was entrusted to Pierce Bros Valley Oaks - Griffin Memorial Park, Mortuary & Crematory, Westlake Village, CA.