Services
Santa Clara Cemetery and Mortuary - Oxnard
2370 N. “H” Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(310) 836-5500
For more information about
Joe Santiago
View Funeral Home Obituary
Vigil
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
parish Hall at Mary Star of the Sea
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Star of the Sea Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Santiago
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Lopez Santiago


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joe Lopez Santiago Obituary
Joe Lopez Santiago

Port Hueneme - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Husband and Father Joe Lopez Santiago. The Lord saw his beloved very sick and very tired and took him home. Joe was born in Simi Valley CA May 24th 1930, to Andrea Lopez Santiago Rodriguez. Joe lived all his life in Ventura County. Married his loving wife Louise Velasco Santiago 66 years. Joe is predeceased by is bothers Manuel, Albert, and sister Amparo Castelan in heaven, is survived by his sister Margaret Cardenas. Joe leaves behind his wife Louise and children David Santiago, Steve Santiago (Irma), Timothy Santiago, Linda Guerra, Gloria Hendricks (Jeff), Cynthia Hernandez (Armando), and Katherine, Vega (Mario), 26 Grandchildren and 34 Great Grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Joe served in the Armed Forces and was honorably discharged for medical reason. Joe retired after 45 years of services with Pest Control Co. He also served in the detention Ministry of Ventura County for many years and more than 20 years as a member of Saint Vincent DePaul Society also past President of the council at Mary Star of the Sea Church. Joe enjoyed going fishing, camping, traveling, going on vacation and watching boxing with his family. We thank Dr. Brian Bai and staff, also the staff of Livingston Memorial for their loving care. A celebration of Joe's life will be held May 20th, 2019 at the parish Hall at Mary Star of the Sea in Oxnard, vigil and rosary at 9:00 am - 10:15 am. Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at Mary Star of the Sea Church followed by interment at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 17 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now