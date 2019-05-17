|
|
Joe Lopez Santiago
Port Hueneme - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Husband and Father Joe Lopez Santiago. The Lord saw his beloved very sick and very tired and took him home. Joe was born in Simi Valley CA May 24th 1930, to Andrea Lopez Santiago Rodriguez. Joe lived all his life in Ventura County. Married his loving wife Louise Velasco Santiago 66 years. Joe is predeceased by is bothers Manuel, Albert, and sister Amparo Castelan in heaven, is survived by his sister Margaret Cardenas. Joe leaves behind his wife Louise and children David Santiago, Steve Santiago (Irma), Timothy Santiago, Linda Guerra, Gloria Hendricks (Jeff), Cynthia Hernandez (Armando), and Katherine, Vega (Mario), 26 Grandchildren and 34 Great Grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Joe served in the Armed Forces and was honorably discharged for medical reason. Joe retired after 45 years of services with Pest Control Co. He also served in the detention Ministry of Ventura County for many years and more than 20 years as a member of Saint Vincent DePaul Society also past President of the council at Mary Star of the Sea Church. Joe enjoyed going fishing, camping, traveling, going on vacation and watching boxing with his family. We thank Dr. Brian Bai and staff, also the staff of Livingston Memorial for their loving care. A celebration of Joe's life will be held May 20th, 2019 at the parish Hall at Mary Star of the Sea in Oxnard, vigil and rosary at 9:00 am - 10:15 am. Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at Mary Star of the Sea Church followed by interment at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 17 to May 18, 2019