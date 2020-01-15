|
Joel Vandezande
On January 8, 2020, Joel Vandezande, loving husband and father of 3, passed away at age 80.
Joel was born in Chicago in 1939, the second of four sons. At eight years old, Joel was in a terrible accident when he was hit by a truck and both legs were broken. His determination to overcome this injury was strong. He relearned how to walk, and remarkably, went on to become a track star at Santa Ana College and the University of Redlands, where he met his beloved Margie. They married in 1963 and enjoyed 56 years of marriage. Joel was a dedicated and well-respected Manager at Prudential Insurance Company for more than 40 years.
Joel was an avid golfer and he enjoyed visiting beautiful places and camping with his family. His quirky sense of humor and sincere friendship will be missed by many. He will be remembered as a humble, kind, thoughtful, and generous man who loved his family.
Joel became active in the YMCA's Indian Guides program with his children in North Hollywood, and later in Thousand Oaks, where he spent more than 20 years as a Board Member of the Conejo Valley YMCA.
Joel is survived by his wife, Margie, sons John and Eric, daughter Laura, grandson, Christopher, granddaughter Ashley and her husband Matt Earles, and great-granddaughter, Riley Earles.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 12:00pm at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Thousand Oaks.
Donations in honor of his life can be made to the Conejo Valley YMCA, www.sevymca, to the , or to a .
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020