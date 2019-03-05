|
|
Joey L. Diaz
Santa Paula , CA
Our beloved uncle Joey L Diaz, 74, of Santa Paula, passed away on February 23rd, 2019, at his Santa Paula home.
Joey is preceded in death by his parents and infant brothers. Joey is survived by his children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and numerous grand and great nieces and nephews.
Joey was born in Santa Paula on January 26, 1945. Joey attended elementary school, junior high and a graduate of Santa Paula High School Class of 1962. Joey was a lifelong resident of Ventura County.
Our uncle enjoyed photography, cooking, fishing, hunting, camping, shopping with his sister Sylvia and spending time with the "Friday Nighter's". He has created many memories for his nieces Pamela, Sonja, Stefanie, Cindy, Tashina, Monet, Celeste and Gabby. Nephew's Christopher, Milo, Charlie, Forrest, and John. We have eaten many coyote meals with a side of Mexican caviar which we will greatly miss.
Rosary will be 7:00 p.m. March 08, 2019 at Skillin Chapel under the direction of Skillin-Carroll Mortuary located at 738 E. Santa Paula Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060. Friends and family will be celebrating and holding a benefit for our Pal Joey. March 09, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Santa Paula Moose Lodge located at 700 E Santa Barbara St, Santa Paula, CA 93060.
Remember Me
By Anthony Dowson
Speak of me as you have always done.
Remember the good times, laughter, and fun.
Share the happy memories we've made.
Do not let them wither or fade.
I'll be the voice that whispers in the breeze.
I'm peaceful now, put your mind at ease.
I've rested my eyes and gone to sleep,
But memories we've shared are yours to keep.
Sometimes our final days may be a test,
But remember me when I was at my best.
Although things may not be the same,
Don't be afraid to use my name.
Let your sorrow last for just a while.
Comfort each other and try to smile.
I've lived a life filled with joy and fun.
Live on now, make me proud of what you'll become.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019