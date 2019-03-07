|
|
Johan Andre Wassenaar
Ojai, CA
Aug. 21, 1931 - Feb. 21, 2019
Johan was born in Johannesburg, South Africa to Dr. Jan J.S. Wasennar and Dr. Petranella M.J. Wasenaar.
After graduating, B.Sc.Eng., from the University of Wittwatersrand, he left for North America where he was employed by Canada's Avro Aviation's development division, in Northern Ontario and in Toronto, then Montreal.
Several years later he joined the American company Garrett Air Research Corporation in Los Angeles, where he his wife Anne, and children Katie and William, lived variously in Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Brentwood. At Garett Research he was deeply involved in development stages of the US version of the supersonic jet airplane, prior to the eventual international choice of the British-French version.
In the 70s Johan invested time and effort into the pursuit of alternative energy resources, somewhat ahead of alternative energy awareness of its significance at the time.
As a result of connections with the School Of Management, UCLA, he and a partner began a video company which gradually segued into the involvement in the movie business in Santa Monica.
During the years following his aerospace career Johan discovered his fascination with flying himself, first in the Cessna, then a Bonanza A26, in which he later commuted after he moved to Santa Barbara. Both the Cessna and Bonanza featured in many an unexpected, often quite hair-raising adventure with friends, family members and his business partner; the source of many fireside yarns.
In the later years in Ojai, Johan enjoyed a quiet life with his beloved retriever and his little rescue dog. Pursuing a new found interest in writing as an enthusiastic member of the active local writers group.
Sadly, Johan's last chapter fell short of his hopes and final flight plan, though we are left with a lifetime of memories to treasure. God speed Johan and god bless you.
Johan is survived by his grown children, Katie and William.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 7, 2019