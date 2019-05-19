|
Johannes G. (John) De Vos
Thousand Oaks - Johannes G. (John) de Vos of Thousand Oaks passed away on May 9, 2019 with his family at his side. He had bravely battled cancer and leukemia for 4 years.
John was born in The Netherlands on March 27, 1943. His family immigrated to the USA in March, 1957. They settled in Torrance and John graduated from Gardena High in 1961. He joined the US Navy in 1961 where he became a citizen and enjoyed his time of service. Following his service he joined the Torrance Fire Department in 1965. John retired as Captain from TFD in 1996.
Most important to John was his Faith and Family. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Jean, daughters Dianne Holloway (Bruce), Debbie Hagge (Erik), grandchildren Ryan, Lindsay, Allie, Madison, Taylor and Karla and Brothers Jim (Bonnie), Aart (Annie) and Chris (Karen) and many nephews and nieces.
John was a member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Thousand Oaks for 44 years and a celebration of his Faith and Life will be held there Monday, May 27, 2019.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 19 to May 26, 2019