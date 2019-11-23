|
|
John A. Wells
Camarillo - John A. Wells 95, of Camarillo passed away on November 20, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1923, in Richmond, CA. he was a resident of Ventura County for 65 years. He retired from the U.S.Navy on August 8, 1961.
He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and cooking. He was an active member of St. Anthony's church, the eagles Lodge, fleet reserve Sub Vets.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Alice Wells.
He is survived by his son John R Wells wife Tonya, Son Michael Wells wife Lorraine, Daughter Alice Moss, 6 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, 2019