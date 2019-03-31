|
|
Dr. John A. Zimmer
Ventura, CA
Dr. John A. Zimmer of Ventura, California passed away on March 11, 2019 at the age of 97. He was born in Jerome, AZ (2-2-22), and left to pursue life, social justice and a love for learning. He earned a BA (U.of Redlands) M.Div ( Boston U.) and PhD, (UOP, Stockton, CA.) For over 65 years, John preached thought-provoking and justice-centered sermons to churches in California and Arizona. He devoured books and chocolate with equal passion, and traveled to over 70 countries with Dixie Gene Zimmer, his wife of 72 years.
John A. Zimmer is survived by his wife Dixie, 4 daughters, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and countless mentees.
A memorial service will be held at Church of the Foothills, 6279 Foothill Road, Ventura on April 6 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, continue John's legacy by donating to in his honor.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 31, 2019