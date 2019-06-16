|
|
John Alexander Lee, MD
- - In Loving Memory
Dr. John A. Lee passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2019. John was born on March 2, 1940 in Rangoon, Burma (now Yangon, Myanmar). He was the oldest of four children born to Peter and Theresa Lee. He spent his early years in Burma, Macau, Kowloon, and Hong Kong, immigrating to the United States in 1956. John attended Kings College in Hong Kong, St Anthony's High School in Long Beach and graduated from Loyola University with a bachelors in biology. He attended USC Medical School and after completing his internship, joined the United States Navy, serving his country during the Vietnam War. He was a Lieutenant Commander and Dive Officer on the atomic submarine USS Kamehameha SSBN 642. He often expressed fond memories and treasured his time in the navy. Upon discharge he completed his residency in Neurosurgery at LA County hospital and then established his practice in Westlake Village in the 1970's. Dr Lee worked the last few years at the Gamma Knife Center. He made a lasting impact on both his patients and his colleagues.
In his spare time, John enjoyed traveling the world and loved to plan family trips down to the last detail, especially researching the best restaurants. He also enjoyed photography, classical music, reading mystery novels and playing bridge.
Dr Lee is remembered as a compassionate and dedicated physician that spent many evenings and weekends in the Emergency Room. He was a kind and gentle person whose Jesuit education laid the foundation for his lifetime of service. He embodied the Latin motto Ad Maiorem Dei Gloria, "For the greater glory of God", living his life with integrity, honesty, loyalty and principle. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Bridget, his sons Alexander and Christopher, his daughter Amelia, his brother Paul (Catherine), sisters Agnus (Robert), Rosie (Al) and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at St Paschal Baylon Church in Thousand Oaks, June 22, 2019 at 10:00.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 16, 2019