John B. Colla
Ventura - John Baptiste Colla, a lifetime resident of Ventura, died peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019 at his home in Ventura, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was 100 years and 7 months old, having been born in Ventura, California, November 14, 1918. His parents (now deceased) were Giovanni Baptiste Colla, and Ermenia Onifacino Colla both immigrated here from Italy in the early 1900's. John first wife Leontine Phelan Colla (Tweedy, now deceased) was from a historically documented family from Santa Barbara, California going back to direct descendants of the 1st Commandant of the Santa Barbara Presidio, Francisco Ortega (1782).
He and Tweedy had two children: son, Robert John Colla (Susan) of Ventura and daughter, Janet Johnston of Elk Grove, California. Later, John married Carrie Holub Colla (deceased 2008).When he entered marriage with Carrie Holub Colla, he welcomed step-children: Judy Holub McCoy (Larry) and Steven Holub (now deceased) into his life. He enjoyed being grandfather to Judy's sons, Mark (deceased) and Brett (deceased) and her daughter, Heather.
John was an avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed a lifetime doing what he loved most, being outdoors from the age of 12. He regaled us with stories of his youth, carrying a shotgun over his shoulder walking down Ventura Avenue from the Ventura River bottom after a successful day of rabbit hunting. Many business owners recognizing him, calling out "how many rabbits today Johnny?" and fishing the free running Ventura River often catching limits of steelhead were memories he never forgot.
The family, siblings Virginia, Rosalie, John, and Elsie, lived on Ventura Avenue behind the Feraud Bakery and Grocery store, now a Historic landmark located on the corner of Main St. and Ventura Ave. His father Giovanni Colla, was the baker for the Feraud's, until his death at age 67. John's first job was working along side his dad in the early morning hours preparing the bread dough and then after school delivering the freshly baked French bread to local stores and restaurants. He went to work as a young married man for the Ventura Wharf when it was still located at the foot of the pier, working there until years later when he left the current location. He then went to work at The Santa Paula Mill. These jobs meant working and visiting with farmers and gardeners all over Ventura County. He enjoyed delivering hay feed, garden supplies, and pet food. Many welcomed his wisdom and insight and lively conversations. He retired at the approximate age of 75.
He had many friends from old Ventura families; his godmother was Mrs. Pierano whose family had the historical Pierano Grocery store on Main Street, Ventura. Nick, Victor, and Lester Pierano were just a few of his many early life, long-time Ventura friends and those who held his fondest memories of days gone by. They spent hours over long chats with a glass of wine or a beer talking about long deer hunts, fishing, and other events of life in Ventura. The old Ventura families he held dear are too many to mention, but the Pierano and Hartman families were most important. His friendship with Lou Hengehold and his family of The Santa Paula Mill came later and were just as important to him. They all became dear friends, together enjoying many deer hunts and family BBQ's. John had gardening expertise raising superb vegetables and flowers given to anybody who stood still long enough for him to share them with them, spreading the bounty was particularly enjoyable to him. He was always teaching about gardening to family and to friends and even for a short while enjoyed taking care of some flower beds for his great granddaughter, Jillian, when she attended Montalvo Elementary because there were cutbacks and no one else to do it.
In addition to his son and daughter, John leaves his granddaughter, Robin Colla Acevedo (Mark) of Ventura, Robert "Bob" Colla Jr. of Ventura (Katie), Tamara Johnston Blackburn (Adam) of Foothill Ranch, Ca, and great grandchildren, R.J. Colla Ventura, Jillian Colla Ventura, Marina Blackburn and Stetson Blackburn of Foothill Ranch, Ca; his sister's children: Mark Capelli (who stopped by every Sunday) Stan Capelli Sr., Danny Brown and Suzanne Brown MacDonald and all his other beloved nieces and nephews and all the greats, thank you for remembering Uncle Johnny. They all held a special place in his heart.
The family wishes to acknowledge Assisted Hospice who so lovingly cared for John in his last year of his life. RN Melanie Thompson who treated him like family and to Alma who made sure he was clean and comfortable. His grandson Bob Colla Jr. gave unselfishly his time and love to make sure that his every need was met; also thanking Pearl Montorio and Heide Poehler for loving and caring for John as if he was their own. Mary Jane Wallace from Sacred Heart Church who never forgot to give John Communion every week. John thanked us all endlessly for our time, care, and patience. He was a lovely man, so giving to him came easily.
In lieu of flowers, please give your loved ones a hug, and, if it is your wish, you may honor his name with a donation to the Ventura County Museum.
A Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in the Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.
