John Bernard Okoneski
Oxnard - John Bernard Okoneski, 79, of Oxnard, CA passed away on February 24, 2020 with his wife and youngest daughter at his side. John was born in Flint, Michigan on November 25, 1940 to Margaret Kamphause and Roman Okoneski. He was the youngest of seven siblings. The family relocated to Yakima, Washington when he was quite young.
John attended Eisenhower High School, completed his AA degree in Business at Yakima Valley Junior College and graduated with his BA degree in Business Administration from the University of Washington in 1962. He served in the United States Army Reserve and was honorably discharged on December 14, 1969.
The majority of John's professional career was with the State Compensation Insurance Fund (SCIF). He was hired as an auditor in the San Bernardino District Office and transitioned into a sales representative position. John loved sales and was a top twenty sales person for SCIF. In 1974 he relocated to the Ventura District Office to accept the Sales Manager position. He completed his tenure with SCIF as the Safety Manager and retired in 2002.
John enjoyed life and he kept busy with work and play. He was an avid gardener with a green thumb, and shared his garden bounty with friends, family and neighbors. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and looked forward to his annual hunting trips to Utah with the guys. He was a good skier and bowler, enjoyed golf and was an accomplished bridge player. He enjoyed cooking and was a creative chef - no one barbequed a better tri-tip.
John was a kind and perceptive individual. Although he could be a person of few words, his actions spoke for him. He would quietly assist those in need and was protective of family and friends. He was reliable and the person you wanted around in an emergency. He was a gentle soul. We are devastated to have lost him, yet relieved that he is at peace and no longer in pain.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susan; daughter and son-in-law Kirsten (Okoneski) Lucera and Rich Lucera Carlsbad, CA; daughter and son-in-law Lynn (Okoneski) Rapp and Derek Rapp of Santa Barbara, CA; and grandchildren Emily Lauren Rapp, Owen Okoneski Rapp, Nolan Ezeo Lucera and Nathan Jude Lucera.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours to be held on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 5 to 8pm in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura. Funeral services will be held on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 10:30 am in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura, followed by interment with Military Honors in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020