John Bruce Sherk
Ventura - John Bruce Sherk, 85, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away on September 24th in his home in Ventura, CA. John was born February 18, 1935 in Woodville, Ohio, to Harold R. Sherk, Jr. and Mary Meyer Sherk. He felt fortunate to have spent the majority of his childhood in Woodville and had countless happy memories of his life there. As a boy, he helped his dad deliver milk for the Riverside dairy. He loved the Fourth of July parades in front of his house on Main Street. He was also thrilled to meet the many parade participants who lined up in their house to use the facilities. In 1953, he graduated from Genoa High School, where he played on the Varsity basketball team, and many classmates became lifelong friends. After graduation, he spent two years in the Army. Upon his return, he enrolled at Bowling Green State University, where he earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education. John began his teaching career at his Alma Mater, Genoa High, where he taught History for five years. He pumped gas at the Genoa Turnpike during his college years, and later, during the summers. In 1965, he and his family moved to Ventura, CA. John spent the next thirty years teaching at Rio del Valle Junior High, where he taught math to over 5,000 seventh and eighth graders, some of whom were his daughter's former students.
John married his childhood friend and sweetheart Margaret "Peggy" Sherk in March 1958. For 62 years they were inseparable. They enjoyed 25 years of retirement, taking road trips across the U.S. and Canada. They cruised to Alaska and visited Tahiti. They spent many happy days on the Hawaiian Islands. They were happy anywhere, as long as they were together.
Dad enjoyed coaching his sons' little league baseball teams. He cheered for the Dodgers, Lakers, and the Ohio State football team. It was a great day when script Ohio was televised. He loved taking us on camping trips throughout the West and treasured our times in Yosemite. Rafting down the Merced river was one of his favorite activities. He enjoyed listening to Hawaiian music and tunes from his era. He often sat on the front porch in the sun reminiscing over yearbooks from his school days and teaching career. He cherished the time he spent with his grandkids and great grandkids. Dad had a gift for bringing people together through his animated story telling and infectious laugh.
John is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughter, Joan; son Steve and fiancée Claudia, Jeff and girlfriend Valerie; grandchildren, Andrew and wife Rae, Miranda and husband David, Kiriana and Melia; Sister, Suzanne; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Alan and Harold.
In lieu of a formal service, the family has posted a guest book and invite friends and family to post remembrances and tributes at https://reardonfuneral.com/Obituaries.html
. Those who so desire may make memorial donations to Wounded Warriors
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
