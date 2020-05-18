|
John Bruner
Newbury Park - John Bruner passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of May 10, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. He was 72.
John was born on June 19, 1947 in Burbank, California. The eldest son of Frank & Nannette Bruner, he graduated from Taft High School in 1965. Soon after, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country throughout the Vietnam War.
After many years of working for the US Postal Service, he settled into a new career as a job coach; a field in which he continued to thrive until his retirement. Working with disabled adults was something that brought him joy and a true sense of doing good in the world. He was a favorite of many of his clients.
John will be remembered for the immense love he showed to all, his indelible wit, monumental intelligence, and the heroism with which he lived each day.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Darla Bruner; his children, Sean and Tara Bruner; stepsons Mark and Rhett Molitor; and siblings Robert Bruner, Judy Nowak and Arlene Arrigo. He is predeceased by his eldest son, Mark Goodwin, and elder sister, Diane Paradise.
Funeral services will be held at 10am Wednesday, May 20th, at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Cemetery in Westlake Village.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020