John C. Clay, Sr.
Ventura / Camarillo - John Cordell Clay, at the age of 79, died of complications from phenomena on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Ventura, CA.
John is survived by his sons, Christopher Cordell Kroeker and Jeffrey John Kroeker of his first marriage with Marita Marley-Villanueva; his sons, John Cordell Clay Jr, James Chandon Clay, and Jason Cory Clay of his second marriage to Helena Maria Coull Pawlak Clay; and his mother in-law, Anna Coull Pawlak. He is also survived by his two sisters, Julia Ann Freeman and Jane Clay Anderson; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Cordell Clay and Edna Floy Lemon Clay; his second wife, Helena Maria Coull Pawlak Clay; and his third wife, Denyse Clay.
John was born on September 10, 1939 in Alhambra, California. As a child, he loved acting in the theater, water skiing on Lake Arrowhead, and Scouts - ultimately achieving Eagle Scout! He went to Alhambra High School and then graduated from the UC Santa Barbara in 1961 with a degree in Political Science. He proudly served his country as a reserve in the US Army. This is where he learned to play the bugle and cook. In 1962, he married, moved to San Marino and became an insurance agent for The Equitable. Early in his career, he was promoted to Agency Manager. In 1995, he extended his profession and became a wealth-manager for the last 2+ decades of his life representing prominent institutions such as Merrill Lynch, UBS, and most recently, DA Davidson. He held the prestigious designations of CLU, LUTCF, ChFC, and CFP.
In the family life, he was a spontaneous romantic, dedicated provider, and nurturing husband and father. The day he met Maria, a Miss Poland beauty pageant winner, he gave her a rose every day for a month until she eloped with him. His work ethic to provide for his wife and six children was uncanny. Somehow, he always found time to coach little league, barbecue on Sundays, go to Dodger games, and take the family on vacations. He had a fond love for weekends with his family.
In his social life, he was deeply rooted in the community. He loved being a part of Rotary, the Chamber of Commerce, Ventura Yacht Club, Olivas Men's Golf Club, and participating in continuing education. For a brief period in his life, he taught classes at Cal Lutheran University. He loved teaching and thought that he might teach in retirement. His activities were admired by the people who would cherish his memories at the core of their heart.
All of you are kindly requested to attend the Celebration of Life service, scheduled for 4:00 pm, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003, with a Reception will follow at Channel Islands Masonic Lodge 214, on 482 East Santa Clara Street, Ventura Ca 93001.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019